Mumbai: Coaching faculty tops CET for 6th time

A FACULTY member of a coaching institute, Shashank Prabhu from Dombivli (East), Mumbai, secured the first rank in the state common entrance test (CET), with 99.99 percentile. This is the sixth time he has topped the exam.

“Since the CET cell doesn’t release its question papers or answer sets, I appear for the exam to get a feel of the questions and that helps me while I am coaching students,” he said.

Even as the number of students taking the CET, the gateway to MBA and MMS courses in government colleges and institutes, increased this year as compared to the last, the performance of students has seen a drastic drop.

While last year, 20 students had obtained marks in the range of 151 to 175 out of 200, this year, only four students secured marks in this bracket. Those securing marks in the bracket of 123 to 150 also nearly halved as compared to last year, from 677 students to 392. Students securing marks in the bracket of 101 to 125 reduced from 5,013 to 3,924. Results for MBA/MMS CET 2020 were announced by the state CET cell on Saturday.

