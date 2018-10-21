Mumbai: CNG tank of auto explodes during refuelling, three injured

The mangled auto-rickshaw in Malad on Saturday. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda) The mangled auto-rickshaw in Malad on Saturday. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda)

THREE persons were injured after the fuel tank of an auto-rickshaw exploded while it was being refuelled at a CNG station in Malad on Saturday. The station is owned by Mahanagar Gas Limited.

The Borivali Regional Transport Office (RTO) has started an inquiry into the incident.

According to an official, the incident took place around 8 am at a pump near Milap Talkies on S V Road in Malad West. While auto-rickshaw driver Anil More (57) and another person Sohail Sheikh sustained serious burns on their legs, a third person, identified as Shailesh Tiwari (25), was also injured. Both Sheikh and Tiwari were standing near the vehicle when it exploded.

“Shaikh and Tiwari were rushed to a private hospital in Kandivali. While both More and Shaikh have sustained serious injuries on their legs, Tiwari sustained minor injuries. An inquiry to ascertain the cause the accident has begun,” a senior police official from Kandivali police station said.

In an official statement, Mahanagar Gas Limited said, “There was an incident of cylinder blast in an auto-rickshaw at Kapadia Brothers CNG filling station at Malad. CNG filling at the outlet is currently suspended and investigations for the cause of incident is being done by Chief Controller of Explosives.”

According to Borivali RTO, the auto-rickshaw was registered last year and was a new vehicle. “It was a brand new vehicle. As three parties — manufacturer of the engine, vehicle and testing agency — failed to check a faulty engine, we will be sending them a showcause notice shortly,” said Ravi Gaikwad, chief officer, Borivali RTO.

