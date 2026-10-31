Mumbai CNG to cost Rs 90 per kg from November 1 after Re 1 hike

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Re 1 per kg across Mumbai and adjoining areas, citing a steep rise in input gas procurement costs amid the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, which has disrupted oil supplies. With the latest revision, CNG will cost Rs 90 per kg from November 1. This is the second price hike in two months.

In a statement issued on Saturday, MGL said the ongoing crisis in West Asia had led to a sharp increase in the prices of domestically produced gas and imported regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG), both of which are linked to international benchmarks.