Mumbai CNG to cost Rs 90 per kg from November 1 after Re 1 hike

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Re 1 per kg across Mumbai and adjoining areas, citing a steep rise in input gas procurement costs amid the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, which has disrupted oil supplies. With the latest revision, CNG will cost Rs 90 per kg from November 1. This is the second price hike in two months.
In a statement issued on Saturday, MGL said the ongoing crisis in West Asia had led to a sharp increase in the prices of domestically produced gas and imported regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG), both of which are linked to international benchmarks.
The company also attributed the increase in procurement costs to a reduction in the allocation of domestic gas and a growing dependence on higher-cost sources. MGL said the price revision was aimed at partially offsetting the increased cost of input gas and ensuring the continued supply of CNG to consumers.
The revised rates will come into effect from midnight on October 31.
The latest hike will affect nearly 12.93 lakh vehicles across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) that run on MGL-supplied CNG. These include auto-rickshaws, taxis, private vehicles and public transport vehicles operated by state authorities and municipal corporations.
The increase comes a month after MGL raised CNG prices by Re 1 per kg to Rs 89 per kg from October 1. Prior to that, in September, the company had increased the price by Rs 2 per kg, taking it to Rs 88 per kg. In May, MGL had also revised CNG prices to Rs 86 per kg and piped natural gas (PNG) rates to Rs 52 per standard cubic metre (SCM).
MGL said it would continue to explore ways to optimise procurement costs while promoting natural gas as a cleaner fuel alternative.