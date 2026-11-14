Mumbai CNG price hiked by Rs 1.50 to Rs 91.50 per kg from November 15

Compressed natural gas (CNG) will cost Rs 91.50 per kg in Mumbai and adjoining areas from November 15, after Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) raised the price by Rs 1.50 per kg. It is the second hike in a fortnight. The revised rate takes effect from midnight on November 14.

The increase adds to fuel costs for 12.93 lakh vehicles that run on CNG across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including auto-rickshaws, taxis, private vehicles and public transport.

How the price has climbed

September: Up Rs 2 to Rs 88 per kg

October: Up Re 1 to Rs 89 per kg

November 1: Up Re 1 to Rs 90 per kg

November 15: Up Rs 1.50 to Rs 91.50 per kg