Mumbai CNG price hiked by Rs 1.50 to Rs 91.50 per kg from November 15

Compressed natural gas (CNG) will cost Rs 91.50 per kg in Mumbai and adjoining areas from November 15, after Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) raised the price by Rs 1.50 per kg. It is the second hike in a fortnight. The revised rate takes effect from midnight on November 14.
The increase adds to fuel costs for 12.93 lakh vehicles that run on CNG across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including auto-rickshaws, taxis, private vehicles and public transport.
How the price has climbed
September: Up Rs 2 to Rs 88 per kg
October: Up Re 1 to Rs 89 per kg
November 1: Up Re 1 to Rs 90 per kg
November 15: Up Rs 1.50 to Rs 91.50 per kg
With the latest revision, CNG prices have risen by Rs 3.50 per kg in less than two months.
Why MGL raised the price
In a statement issued on Saturday, the city gas distributor attributed the revision to a significant rise in gas procurement costs amid the ongoing Middle East crisis, along with reduced allocation of domestically produced gas and greater dependence on imported regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG).
Procurement costs had risen particularly for the CNG segment, the company said, driven by strong demand and a higher share of imported gas in its input mix. Both domestically produced gas and imported RLNG are linked to international price benchmarks, which leaves procurement costs exposed to global market fluctuations.
MGL said the hike was aimed at partially offsetting the increased cost of input gas and ensuring an uninterrupted and sustained supply of CNG to consumers.
What auto drivers say
Thampi Kurien of the Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union claimed that rising fuel prices have driven up operating costs for auto-rickshaw drivers across the region, even as metered fares rise gradually. In September, the base fare for metered auto-rickshaws was raised by Re 1 to Rs 27 across the MMR.
Kurien also questioned the gap between MGL’s price and that charged by the government-owned Gujarat Energy, which supplies CNG to vehicles in Palghar and rural Thane. As per its last revision in August, Gujarat Energy’s CNG price in Maharashtra stands at Rs 85.75 per kg. “There is almost a Rs 5.75 difference in CNG prices charged by the two distributors,” Kurien said.