Mumbai: CM Thackeray to launch first girder of MTHL

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will launch the first girder of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) corridor, aimed at providing improved connectivity between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, on Wednesday.

The girder, a support beam used in construction, will be installed near a temporary access bridge near Sewri Fort.

The MTHL corridor, first planned in 1967, had failed to take off for want of approvals from the Centre. The BJP-Shiv Sena government started work on the project in 2017 after receiving necessary clearances. MMRDA said currently, 22 per cent of the work has been completed. The corridor, estimated to cost Rs 17,000 crore, is expected to be completed six months ahead of its deadline of December 2022. The 22-km sea highway will connect Sewri in southern Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai and cut travel time by 40-45 minutes.

