Mumbai: 18-year-old accused gets bail in Clubhouse hate chat case

An 18-year-old accused in the Clubhouse hate chat case was granted bail by a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Mumbai on Thursday.

Akash Suyal had been arrested from Haryana on January 20 by the Mumbai Police in connection with a complaint over alleged lewd comments against women on the voice chat app.

The FIR filed by the BKC police alleged that chatrooms were created on January 16 and January 19 this year, where the accused made objectionable comments about women.

Last month, another accused, 22-year-old law student Yash Parashar, was granted bail by a court on conditions including a 15-day mandatory behavioural counselling by a qualified professional.

In his bail plea filed through lawyers Akshay Bafna and Gayatri Gokhale, Suyal had said that he is a Class 12 student in a school in New Delhi with no criminal antecedents. The plea also said that Suyal’s father was in the Indian Army and had died on duty last year.

It was also submitted that a chargesheet has been filed in the case and his further custody is not warranted.

The plea said that other co-accused with similar allegations in the FIR were granted bail with consideration given to their tender age. It was submitted that Suyal is a bright student and is languishing behind bars with those alleged to have committed serious offences like murder and rape. It said that his mental state has deteriorated and further custody will destroy his future.

It also said that the IDs alleged to have insulted women and circulated photos of women in the chatrooms do not belong to Suyal, nor was he the moderator or host of any of the chatrooms. It was claimed that he was made a scapegoat of actions committed by others as there were more than 300 participants in the chatroom.

The detailed order is yet to be made available.