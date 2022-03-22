Mumbai: Cloudy skies bring down temperature by 7 degrees, respite from heatwave

Cloudy skies for the second day in a row on March 22 brought respite to Mumbai, which has been under a heatwave for the past week. The day temperature dropped by nearly 7 degrees Celsius since March 14.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the reason behind the unusually cloudy sky is a cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra in the Arabian Sea. “The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal does not have any impact on the weather over Maharashtra. The current cloudiness and associated weather is because of a cyclonic circulation over central parts of Madhya Maharashtra and neighbourhood and extending up to 1.5 km,” said an IMD official.

According to the seven-day forecast, partly cloudy skies will continue till March 25 in the city. Dry weather conditions for Mumbai and Thane are expected to stay till the weekend, the IMD said.

The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded maximum temperature a degree above normal at 33.7 degrees Celsius. For the last two days, the maximum or day temperature has been below normal for the first time this month. The temperature dropped to 32.2 degrees Celsius on Monday from 39.4 degrees Celsius last Monday (March 14), which was the highest maximum temperature this season.

While a considerable drop in the maximum temperature was recorded, the night or minimum temperature has stayed above normal. On Tuesday, the Santacruz observatory recorded minimum temperature at 24.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. As per the seven-day forecast, the maximum temperature will be in the range of 33 and 36 degrees Celsius while minimum temperature will hover around 23-24 degrees Celsius.