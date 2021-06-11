Mumbai clocks in average monthly rainfall in 11 days; more to come, says IMD as it issues red alert for Sunday

Till Tuesday, an orange alert continued to be in force in the city and the Konkan region, indicating heavy to very heavy rain at a few places.

Following torrential rainfall over the last three days, Mumbai has clocked in 565.2 mm rain, more than the monthly average rainfall of 505 mm, in just the first 11 days of monsoon.

Mumbai received 107mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Friday, according to the automatic weather station at Santacruz. The city had recorded the highest monthly rainfall at 1106.7 mm in 2015.

The Maharashtra capital is expected to receive heavy showers from Friday night to Tuesday and record at least 200 mm of rain in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert (take action) for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri for Sunday with a forecast of extremely heavy rain at isolated places. i.e., above 204.5 mm rain in 24 hours.

The formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to be completed by Friday (June 11), and will draw heavier showers from the southwest monsoon over almost the entire coast of Maharashtra from late Friday to early Saturday, said officials from the IMD.

The city’s Colaba observatory recorded fewer showers, with a reading of just 23.4mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am Friday.

After a sunny Friday morning, the rain picked up in the suburbs around 4 pm. In nine hours ending 5:30 pm, the Santacruz observatory recorded moderate rain at 30.5 mm, while the Colaba observatory recorded 9.2 mm rain.

Despite the heavy downpour, water in the catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city continued to be poor. The current water stock in the lakes is at 12.68 per cent of the total capacity. Last year, it was 13.63 per cent. The city draws water from Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar, which are in Thane and Nashik districts.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s lone Doppler Radar installed at Colaba observatory, an S-band radar that can carry out weather surveillance up to 450-500 km radius from its location, continued to be out of commission. Starting Thursday, the IMD’s Mumbai office has started uploading the uncalibrated data from the C-band Doppler Radar recently installed at Dindoshi in Goregaon. The C- band radar has a surveillance reach up to 250-300 km and once calibrated, it will be the second Doppler Radar in Mumbai.

Following the IMD warning of heavy rain over the weekend, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared to shift people from low-lying areas and near Mithi River to other places while ward offices have been tasked with removing branches of fallen trees and asked to be prepared for possible emergencies.

Teams of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, fire brigade, National Disaster Management Force and State Disaster Management Force have also been asked to be ready.

BEST and Adani Electricity have been asked to be on high alert as well.

BMC has asked the storm water drain department to check all the six storm water pumping stations and dewatering pumps set up at flooding spots and keep diesel generation sets ready, wherever required.