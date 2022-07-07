Mumbai clocks 43% of avg seasonal rainfall since June 1

Owing to heavy rain since the beginning of July, Mumbai has till now witnessed 957.9 mm of total rainfall since June 1. The figure is 43 per cent of the average seasonal rainfall (2,205 mm) the city receives every year.

While during last year, the city recorded 70 per cent of the average July rainfall in the first 16 days, this year, Mumbai has already received 70 per cent (634.3 mm) of the July rainfall in the first six days of the month.

In 2021, rainfall in Mumbai picked up only in the second week of July. During July 15 and 16, Mumbai had recorded the second highest 24-hour rainfall in July in the last decade. By July 20, the city had recorded total seasonal rainfall (from June 1) of 1,919.8 mm.

Three persons, including a minor, sustained injuries in a landslide at Chunabhatti. Express Three persons, including a minor, sustained injuries in a landslide at Chunabhatti. Express

This time, monsoon remains widespread and vigorous over the coastal belt of Konkan and Goa, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy falls over the region. Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra also received heavy to very rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Also Read | Mumbai sees nearly 70% of average July rainfall in 5 days

“Enhanced rainfall activity over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra is expected to continue during the next four to five days. Widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over the region in next four to five days,” said the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast. The entire Konkan belt is on red to orange alert till Sunday.

According to IMD’s district forecast and warning, extremely heavy rain at isolated places and heavy to very heavy rain in a few places is very likely in Mumbai and Thane in the next two days. Palghar is on red alert for Friday with forecast extremely heavy rain at isolated places. Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are on red alert till Saturday.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 193.6 mm of rain, categorised as very heavy rainfall.

Tuesday was the second consecutive day and fourth in the last six days of July, when very heavy rainfall was recorded in Mumbai. In the same period, the Colaba observatory, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 84 mm of rain, categorised as heavy rainfall.

On Wednesday, Mumbai and its suburbs recorded a few moderate spells (10-20 mm/hour) of rain. However, the rainfall was not incessant. In nine hours ending at 5.30 pm on Wednesday, the Santacruz observatory recorded 31.8 mm of rain, categorised as moderate.

Meanwhile, the Doppler radar – which surveys weather patterns and forecasts – situated at Colaba continued to remain suspended on Wednesday. The radar installed in 2010 at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Colaba has seen frequent breakdowns in the last four years.

A day before Cyclone Taukate lashed Mumbai’s coast last May, the radar was down. It was also down a day before Cyclone Nisarga brushed past Mumbai on June 2, 2020. During June and July 2019, when the city witnessed extremely heavy rain, the radar remained dysfunctional on both days due to technical difficulties. It also did not work on December 4, 2017, when Cyclone Ockhi brushed past the Mumbai coast.

Doppler radar, which can carry out weather surveillance up to 450-500 km radius from its location, is crucial for gauging the intensity of rainfall and impact area in real-time.