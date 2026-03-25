Mumbai clock tower: Mayor Ritu Tawde instructs civic body officials to prepare final project report within 15 days

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Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, on Wednesday, directed that the design layout for constructing gateway clock towers at four locations in the city should be submitted in the next 15 days.
Tawde has proposed the construction of a clock tower and a gateway in four land parcels in Mumbai, located at Airoli, Vashi, Mulund, and Dahisar, to symbolise the city’s heritage. The land parcels where these clock towers will be constructed are erstwhile check nakas or toll plazas.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Tawde said, “I have completed the inspection of these locations earlier this month. Therefore, the administration should prepare a project plan to construct the clock towers within 15 days. I am trying to raise funds through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and once the final plans are submitted, the funds will be disbursed,” Tawde said.
Earlier, the civic body collected heavy-duty tax on vehicles entering or exiting the city through these nakas, in the form of Octroi. After the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced in 2017, the Octroi tax was abolished, and since then, these land parcels have been lying vacant.
There were five erstwhile nakas: two in Mulund and one each in Mankhurd (Vashi), Dahisar, and Airoli, with a total area of around 43 acres. To monetise these land parcels, the civic body earlier announced plans to convert them into transportation and commercial hubs.
The Mumbai mayor also stated that importance will be given to the Airoli clock tower, which is likely to be completed first.
Tawde also said that the land parcels will be transformed into a commercial and entertainment zone for citizens as well as a relaxation zone for passengers in transit. Each hub will include shopping malls, banquet halls, restaurants, food courts, auditoriums, and art galleries.
The transit zone will include hotels, eateries, ticket booking centres, facilities, and transfer systems for private vehicles, waterways, and metros.
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