Mumbai clock tower: Mayor Ritu Tawde instructs civic body officials to prepare final project report within 15 days

Tawde has proposed the construction of a clock tower and a gateway in four land parcels in Mumbai, located at Airoli, Vashi, Mulund, and Dahisar, to symbolise the city’s heritage. (Credit: Instagram/tawderitu_ )

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, on Wednesday, directed that the design layout for constructing gateway clock towers at four locations in the city should be submitted in the next 15 days.

Tawde has proposed the construction of a clock tower and a gateway in four land parcels in Mumbai, located at Airoli, Vashi, Mulund, and Dahisar, to symbolise the city’s heritage. The land parcels where these clock towers will be constructed are erstwhile check nakas or toll plazas.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Tawde said, “I have completed the inspection of these locations earlier this month. Therefore, the administration should prepare a project plan to construct the clock towers within 15 days. I am trying to raise funds through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and once the final plans are submitted, the funds will be disbursed,” Tawde said.