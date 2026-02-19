23 MoUs signed, over 1,000 urban climate projects announced at Mumbai Climate Week

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis applauds as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) document that is signed during the Mumbai Climate Week event is shown to the audience, in the inaugural session, at BKC in Mumbai on 17 February 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

The government of Maharashtra signed at least 23 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) during the inaugural Mumbai Climate Week, which came to a close on Thursday. The climate event saw the announcement of over 1,000 urban climate projects across 44 AMRUT cities while the state also unveiled its Climate Finance Access and Mobilisation strategy dashboard.

Spread over three days, over 2,000 delegates and 500 speakers from over 30 countries convened at India’s first climate week to hold discussions around three core themes of food systems, urban resilience and energy transition. While panels around food systems delved into solutions for sustainable agriculture and agroecology, urban resilience panels focused on building liveable cities through blue-green infrastructure, tackling heat and air pollution. Energy transition saw experts and industry giants discuss renewable energy, developing circular supply change and decarbonisation.