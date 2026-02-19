23 MoUs signed, over 1,000 urban climate projects announced at Mumbai Climate Week

Spread over three days, over 2,000 delegates and 500 speakers from over 30 countries convened at India's first climate week to hold discussions around three core themes of food systems, urban resilience and energy transition.

Written by: Nayonika Bose, Pratip Acharya
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 08:46 PM IST
Mumbai Climate WeekMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis applauds as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) document that is signed during the Mumbai Climate Week event is shown to the audience, in the inaugural session, at BKC in Mumbai on 17 February 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
The government of Maharashtra signed at least 23 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) during the inaugural Mumbai Climate Week, which came to a close on Thursday. The climate event saw the announcement of over 1,000 urban climate projects across 44 AMRUT cities while the state also unveiled its Climate Finance Access and Mobilisation strategy dashboard.

Spread over three days, over 2,000 delegates and 500 speakers from over 30 countries convened at India’s first climate week to hold discussions around three core themes of food systems, urban resilience and energy transition. While panels around food systems delved into solutions for sustainable agriculture and agroecology, urban resilience panels focused on building liveable cities through blue-green infrastructure, tackling heat and air pollution. Energy transition saw experts and industry giants discuss renewable energy, developing circular supply change and decarbonisation.

On the sidelines of the event, the state signed 23 MoUs with at least five signed during the inaugural ceremony on Tuesday. These included MoUs between Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Resources Institute (WRI), C40, ICLEI and Urban Land Institute (ULI).

Among other MoUs signed include an agreement with Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages to reduce plastic use and build a food grade recycled PET ecosystem. The state also signed an MoU to facilitate dialogue and support for the Majhi Vasundhara initiative in the energy and environmental sectors.

During the course of summit, WRI India along with MahaSCAC and MITRA, launched an array of energy-economy modelling tools for the state.

Speaking at the closing event on Thursday, Pankaja Munde, Maharashtra environment minister, said that climate responsibility should become a way of life rather than a slogan or social media trend. “While laying emphasis on development and infrastructure, the environment was neglected. Today, the whole world is suffering the consequences. Climate change is not just a regional issue, it is a global one. Therefore, a global approach is needed,” said Munde.

Mumbai’s newly elected Mayor Ritu Tawde added that the city’s growth and development must be carried forward in synergy with climate responsibility without being isolated from each other.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra state governor, Acharya Devvrat called environmentalists to shift focus on agriculture. “Indian culture is nature-worshipping. In the ancient education system, children were taught in close contact with nature. However, in modern times, the rise of materialistic tendencies has led to environmental degradation,” said the governor.

