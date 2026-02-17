Mumbai Climate Week: Need a dedicated institutional custodian for air quality in Mumbai, say experts

Session on “Healthy Air Zones for Local Communities in the Global South” at Mumbai Climate Week, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, on February 17, 2026. (Express Photo/Akash Patil)

As cities like Mumbai and Delhi continue to battle worsening air quality, environmental experts and policymakers on Monday said the core challenge in addressing air pollution is institutional, not technological.

Speaking at the session ‘Healthy Air Zones for Local Communities in the Global South’ during Mumbai Climate Week, experts stressed the need for hyperlocal healthy air zones and a dedicated institutional custodian for urban air quality.

Prasad Modak, senior environmentalist and CEO of the Environment Management Centre, said Mumbai lacks a single accountable body responsible for managing the city’s air quality in a holistic manner.

“For a city like Mumbai, there is no proper managerial institution that is holistically responsible for air quality, an institution with whom local communities can engage and co create solutions. The first step to counter pollution is to appoint a custodian for air quality,” Modak said.