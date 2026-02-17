Mumbai Climate Week: Need a dedicated institutional custodian for air quality in Mumbai, say experts

As cities like Mumbai and Delhi continue to battle worsening air quality, environmental experts and policymakers on Monday said the core challenge in addressing air pollution is institutional, not technological.
Speaking at the session ‘Healthy Air Zones for Local Communities in the Global South’ during Mumbai Climate Week, experts stressed the need for hyperlocal healthy air zones and a dedicated institutional custodian for urban air quality.
Prasad Modak, senior environmentalist and CEO of the Environment Management Centre, said Mumbai lacks a single accountable body responsible for managing the city’s air quality in a holistic manner.
“For a city like Mumbai, there is no proper managerial institution that is holistically responsible for air quality, an institution with whom local communities can engage and co create solutions. The first step to counter pollution is to appoint a custodian for air quality,” Modak said.
He added that authorities must shift from a top down approach to a bottom up model that involves communities in identifying and resolving local pollution sources.
Dr Amita Athawale, Professor and Head of the Department of Chest Medicine and Environmental Pollution Research Centre at KEM Hospital, said air pollution cannot always be attributed solely to suspended particulate matter such as PM2.5 and PM10.
Citing a health survey in south Mumbai’s Bhuleshwar area, she said asthma prevalence there ranged between 20 and 30 per cent, nearly 10 to 15 times higher than Mumbai’s overall asthma rate of 2 to 3 per cent.
“Initial checks showed PM2.5 and PM10 levels were within normal range. However, further inspection revealed jewellery factories using amalgamator acids. Components from these acids were mixing in the air and adversely affecting public health,” Athawale said.
Experts said such cases underline the need for hyperlocal monitoring and targeted interventions.
Amita Bhide, Professor at the Centre for Urban Policy and Governance at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences TISS, called for the identification of healthy air zones in Mumbai, designated urban pockets aimed at improving air quality by curbing man made contributors such as vehicular emissions and construction dust.
“Air does not have boundaries, so we must adopt airshed thinking. Creating multiple healthy air zones at the local level through a comprehensive approach can contribute to improving the city’s overall AQI,” Bhide said.
Mumbai has been witnessing deteriorating air quality since the onset of winter in November. According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the city recorded a satisfactory Air Quality Index AQI on only one day this month, with most days falling in the moderate category, considered unhealthy for vulnerable groups such as senior citizens and children.
