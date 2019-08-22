Mumbai: Class X student jumps to death in school

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl jumped to her death from the fifth floor of her school in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. The girl had just finished writing her last paper for the unit test exams before she took the step, police said.

The girl has been identified as Mubashira Shaikh, a Class X student at Ansari Safia Girls Urdu High School. No suicide note has been found, police said.

“The girl had history and civics exams today (Wednesday). After the final paper got over at 9.30 am, Mubashira went to the fifth floor and jumped from the gallery,” an officer from Shanti Nagar police said. She fell right outside the school, on a small parapet made for functions.

Alerted by a loud noise, passersby found her. “The school rushed her to the Indira Gandhi hospital in Bhiwandi. From there, she was taken to JJ hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival,” the officer said.

While the school maintained that the girl’s family has been alerted, police have registered an accidental death report. “We haven’t not found any suicide note and none of her classmates knew about her intentions. Footage from CCTV cameras installed on the school premises show she went to the fifth floor alone. We are trying to ascertain the motive. The body has been sent for postmortem,” the officer said.