CJP Mumbai protest today: Why Dipke zeroed in on Mumbai – There’s a Rahul Gandhi link

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will begin its much-anticipated ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park today. While the immediate trigger for the CJP protest against the CEC was the Express investigation, revealing the internal rift within the Election Commission, the choice to hold the protest in Mumbai is deliberate.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, Abhijeet Dipke explained why.

“In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won only nine seats out of 48 seats. In the Assembly elections held six months later, the scenario changed altogether. How did this change happen?” he asked.