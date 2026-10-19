Mumbai CJP protest: Bombay High Court seeks state’s response on PIL against ‘illegal’ detentions

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The Bombay High Court has sought the Maharashtra government’s reply to a petition on police actions, including “illegal” detentions during protests held in Mumbai against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Seeking the state’s and the petitioner’s responses to intervention applications by local residents who alleged inconvenience due to protests in their vicinity, the bench orally remarked that while everyone has a right to agitate, it has to be a peaceful agitation.
A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna was hearing a plea that sought directions from the court to declare the “indiscriminate” detention of peaceful protesters, of persons picked up merely based on previous detention, and of ordinary pedestrians as “unconstitutional and impermissible.”
On October 13, the HC said that while it cannot pass blanket orders on detentions during protests, it would “take care of” each case brought on record.
On Monday, Senior advocates Gayatri Singh and Mihir Desai, for the petitioner and intervening protesters, submitted specific instances of “illegal” detentions and claimed that protesters, young bystanders, and those at their homes were picked up without specific reasons, kept at police stations all day, or detained at home before being released.
The lawyers representing intervening local residents claimed they were inconvenienced due to the protests without permission and filed an FIR.
Advocate General (AG) Milind Sathe, representing the Maharashtra government, argued that “no person was detained as far as Gamdevi police station (near August Kranti Maidan) is concerned”.
He said police came across an X post about a protest march at August Kranti Maidan. “Near Nana Chowk, which is a locality that crosses about 10 or 12 roads, they (protestors) had blocked that entire junction. So, all that the police did was, they removed the protesters, took them to the police station, took their names, and release them,” AG Sathe argued.
The bench, seeking replies by the next hearing on November 19, orally remarked that the individuals should not have any criminal antecedents and their “credentials need to be looked into.”
CJ Tripathi added, “This would be our endeavour. Everybody has a right to agitate but it has to be peaceful agitation. Bring the facts on record. With the affidavits cited before us we will also examine, if under the guise of peaceful demonstrations, unwanted elements were added. However, if there are instances of unlawful detention, we will also take care of it.”