Mumbai CJP protest: Bombay High Court seeks state’s response on PIL against ‘illegal’ detentions

The Bombay High Court has sought the Maharashtra government’s reply to a petition on police actions, including “illegal” detentions during protests held in Mumbai against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Seeking the state’s and the petitioner’s responses to intervention applications by local residents who alleged inconvenience due to protests in their vicinity, the bench orally remarked that while everyone has a right to agitate, it has to be a peaceful agitation.

A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna was hearing a plea that sought directions from the court to declare the “indiscriminate” detention of peaceful protesters, of persons picked up merely based on previous detention, and of ordinary pedestrians as “unconstitutional and impermissible.”