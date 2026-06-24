As Mumbai Mayor inspects flooding, BMC official falls into open manhole

As Mayor Ritu Tawde reviewed flood-control measures at Gandhi Market, the civic official accompanying the inspection team fell into an open manhole. (Ai-enhanced screen grab)

A civic official fell into an open manhole during Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde’s inspection of waterlogged areas in Gandhi Market Wednesday, an incident captured on camera and quickly sparking political attacks over the city’s monsoon preparedness.

Heavy rainfall battered Mumbai overnight, with several pockets recording over 200 mm in eight hours, leading to submerged streets and major traffic disruptions across low-lying areas.

As Mayor Ritu Tawde reviewed flood-control measures at Gandhi Market, the civic official accompanying the inspection team fell into an open manhole concealed by accumulated rainwater on the adjoining road. He was rescued within moments by police and other civic staff present at the spot.