Mumbai: Civic markets to re-open today after two months

Shut for over two months due to the lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, markets operated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) across the city are now set to re-open from Wednesday with shops adhering to an odd-even formula. Until now, only essential shops were allowed to function inside these markets.

There are 203 civic markets across the city, including Crawford Market in Mumbai’s Fort area, which were established and developed by the BMC.

According to the protocol, the shops inside the market will have to adhere to the odd-even rules or face closure and remain closed on Sundays. Market associations have been tasked to assist the administration in arranging for masks, hand gloves, and sanitisers. They will also have to ensure each employee are scanned for temperature and maintain social distancing. Temporary private security guards can be appointed to control crowd in the market, if required.

As per the rules, only two persons can work in each shop and no senior citizens or person with the novel coronavirus-like symptoms would be allowed to work. If a market is adjacent or within a containment zone, the local ward officer can take a call if such markets should be opened.

Under the Maharashtra government’s Mission Begin Again campaign, all markets, shops, and business establishments in Mumbai, except shopping malls and market complexes, were allowed to re-open from earlier this month. While the shops outside the municipal market had started functioning based on the odd-even rules, the shops inside municipal markets were shut pending clear instructions from the civic body.

