Mumbai: City to get second civic hospital for animals

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a state-of-the-art hospital for animals in the city. It will be the second such civic-run hospital in the city. The proposed hospital will come up on a plot owned by the BMC in Lower Parel. The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust will construct the hospital and run it on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis. The new hospital with over 300 cabins dedicated for animals will be built on 3,040.45 square metres plot behind Arthur Road jail. The city so far has only one civic-run veterinary hospital — The Bombay Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA).

Currently, a Mumbai-based organisation, Welfare of Stray Dogs, which works on controlling the population of street/stray dogs and eradication of rabies, run a centre on the plot. The hospital will be built and operated by the Sir Dorabji Tata trust for 30 years. The new hospital will also have a surgical ward, an emergency ward, ICU, OPD medicine, MRI machine, dialysis centre, sonography machine and a blood bank.

Yogesh Shetye, general manager of Deonar abattoir and incharge of the project, told The Indian Express that the trust will construct a five-storey hospital. Shetye said the department was awaiting a go ahead from the civic Standing Committee. “Currently, whatever resources the BMC has is not enough to control contagious diseases and prevent the spread of zoonotic diseases (diseases that pass from animals to human). That’s why we wanted to set up a hospital that will be well-equipped and have all the latest technology and resources to deal with the issues.”

An animal census conducted by the BMC in 2014 revealed that there are nearly 95,172 stray dogs in the city, of which 61,239 have undergone sterilisation under the civic body’s ‘animal birth control programme’. The BMC already runs an independent animal/pet clinic in Khar.

