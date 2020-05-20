Lodge FIRs against private hospitals that have failed to reopen despite orders: Mumbai civic chief to ward officers

In the meeting, Chahal asked civic officials to ensure supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to private hospitals. In the meeting, Chahal asked civic officials to ensure supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to private hospitals.

MUNICIPAL COMMISSIONER I S Chahal on Wednesday ordered ward officers to register a criminal offence against private hospitals, clinics and nursing homes that have failed to reopen even after repeated orders by the civic body. Anticipating a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, Chahal also directed ward officers to reserve 100 beds each from nursing homes and small private hospitals in their respective wards. “Out of 100 beds, at least 10 percent must be ICU (intensive care unit) beds,” Chahal said.

In a video meeting with the 24 ward officers, Chahal asked the officials to ensure that all private hospitals and nursing homes were reopened. Chahal has asked all the ward officers to prepare a list of such hospitals and clinics, which have closed down in the last two months, and register a criminal offence against them.

After reports that a large number of patients, with coronavirus symptoms as well as other illnesses, are being made to run from one hospital to another for admission, the civic body had directed all the private hospitals to open their out-patient departments (OPDs), nursing home and clinics. Even after repeated reminders and notices from the civic body, many private hospitals and nursing homes in the city chose to remain shut. The civic body had directed all hospitals to start providing medical services as non-Covid patients were facing problems in accessing healthcare.

Several hospitals had reached out to the BMC claiming that they were unable to run routine services of OPD and admissions due to staff shortage. With a spurt in Covid-19 cases, especially among medical practitioners, many have shut down.

In the meeting, Chahal asked civic officials to ensure supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to private hospitals. According to the circular dated May 14, the BMC will help private clinics in and near containment zones with PPE kits to facilitate screening of those displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

In the last month, several private hospitals had to be declared containment zones after their staff contracted the infection from unsuspecting patients. Jaslok, Shushruta, Breach Candy, Wockhardt, Bhatia, Hinduja Khar and Sai (Chembur) hospitals had to be sealed and staff had to be quarantined.

