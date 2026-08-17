‘Society needs some shocks’: Mumbai civic chief lauds FDA drive under Tukaram Mundhe

Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has lauded the crackdown on violations of food safety and hygiene norms, stating that the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) ongoing drive is key for raising awareness and driving demand for better hygiene standards among residents. She also called FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe “a mature officer”.
“Every officer has his own style of working. This uniqueness of each officer makes bureaucracy also very versatile. Otherwise everyone knows this is my rulebook and they function within that [framework]. At times, society needs some shocks and certain triggers because without that the subject doesn’t become a matter of discussion,” Bhide told The Indian Express.
“Tukaram is a mature officer. He knows that this type of initial noise is needed. Otherwise nobody would even bother about the issue. I am very sure he will put systems in place. He will stay on as the commissioner for the two to three years. He has to create a system so that it remains in place even after him,” she added.
Bhide also stressed the need for systemic change. “What the FDA is doing is appreciable not only because they are doing their job right but also creating awareness about safe food and the discipline we need. The FDA is creating a window wherein the people also become demanding and probably the system improves. The only challenge with such initiatives is their sustainability. For that, we need systemic changes,” she said.
BMC canteen and food delivery firms under scrutiny
Bhide’s comments come on the heels of the FDA’s intensified crackdown against eateries, dairies, and food storage sites. On July 23, the FDA caught violations of food safety standards at the canteen at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commission’s headquarters and suspended the contractor’s licence.
On Friday, the FDA suspended the licences of 14 online food delivery establishments, including outlets operated by Zepto, Blinkit, and Instamart, after a statewide inspection drive found serious food safety and hygiene violations.
The rise in FDA inspections and penal actions followed Mundhe’s appointment as FDA head in May 2026.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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