‘Society needs some shocks’: Mumbai civic chief lauds FDA drive under Tukaram Mundhe

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe told an audience in Amravati that he would fall sick if he ate Saoji mutton (left).

Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has lauded the crackdown on violations of food safety and hygiene norms, stating that the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) ongoing drive is key for raising awareness and driving demand for better hygiene standards among residents. She also called FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe “a mature officer”.

“Every officer has his own style of working. This uniqueness of each officer makes bureaucracy also very versatile. Otherwise everyone knows this is my rulebook and they function within that [framework]. At times, society needs some shocks and certain triggers because without that the subject doesn’t become a matter of discussion,” Bhide told The Indian Express.