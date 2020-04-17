Mumbai: Civic body’s conservancy workers not getting salaries

These seven employees used to draw Rs 10,000-15,000 per month on contract. Now as permanent employees, they will get around Rs 35,000. These seven employees used to draw Rs 10,000-15,000 per month on contract. Now as permanent employees, they will get around Rs 35,000.

The lockdown has worsened the situation for several BMC conservancy workers. At least seven labourers in M-east ward (Govandi, Mankhurd) have alleged that they have not received salary for several months. These labourers are employed in the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department’s sweeping section.

Labour union Kachara Vahtuk Shramik Sangh has demanded immediate release of their salaries. These labourers, who had been working with the BMC for 15 years on contract, were recently made permanent after a long legal battle in the Supreme Court. The paperwork after they were made permanent is still pending and the extended lockdown has delayed it further, they said.

“I have a family of five to feed. But for the last three months I have not got any salary. Earlier, I had borrowed money from friends and relatives. But due to coronavirus they too are facing financial crunch,” said Wasim, a sweeper in M-east ward. He was made permanent in January 2020.

“I was promised by civic officials that after April 14 the issue will be resolved. However, the lockdown has been extended and I’m not sure when my issue will get sorted,” he said.

Majid Qureshi, also a sweeper in M-east ward, said he has not received his salary for the last seven months. Qureshi said he was made permanent last September. “All my savings have been exhausted. When we won the case and the court ordered the BMC to make us permanent, my family and friends were happy. But things have worsened as I am not getting any salary,” he said.

These seven employees used to draw Rs 10,000-15,000 per month on contract. Now as permanent employees, they will get around Rs 35,000.

Milind Ranade, general secretary of Kachara Vahtuk Shramik Sangh, said, “They are putting their lives at risk by cleaning areas at the time of pandemic. But they are struggling to get their salaries. I hope the

BMC administration will do something to resolve it soon before they die of starvation.”

Chief engineer of SWM department Ashok Yamgar said he will look into the issue and ensure they get their dues immediately. “I am not aware of the issue but I will speak to local staff and ensure these workers gets their dues as soon as possible.”

