Mumbai: Civic body to fill 300 potholes this week

A pothole-ridden road in Bandra on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia)

After receiving as many as 1,000 complaints regarding potholes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has claimed to have addressed at least 30 per cent of these complaints. The civic body claims that its workers are now trying to fill as many as 300 potholes this week.

Last week, additional municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal had assured leaders in the BMC that the majority of potholed stretches of road would be repaired within 48 hours. However, potholes continue to be reported not just on smaller roads but on Eastern and Western Express Highways, on LBS Marg, SV Road etc. posing dangers as well as causing traffic snarls.

“The pre-mixture used by the civic body to fill the potholes is not working. Even after filling up the potholes, the material comes out the very next day,” said Ravi Raja, Congress corporator and leader of the opposition in the BMC.

After BMC issued a toll-free number to report potholes in the city two months back, it has to date received over 1,000 complaints. “By last week, we managed to fill over 30 per cent of potholes of the total complaints received. We are planning to complete 300 more by this week. Our workers are working round the clock to ensure potholes are filled,” said Vinod Chithore, BMC chief engineer, roads and traffic department.

Over the past few weeks, various party leaders and BMC corporators have staged protests against the state government and the BMC on the matter. Congress corporator Niyaz Vanu was detained last week for creating traffic snarls by filling up a pothole in the middle of the road and decorating it with lotus flowers.

