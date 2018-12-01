Mumbai: Civic body sends shutdown notices to 6 factories, 400 shops for using banned plastic

The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has sent notices to six factories and over 400 shops, directing them to stop work immediately for using banned plastic and plastic products. The plastic seized from their premises would be used in construction of roads and pathways in parks, municipal authorities said.

According to the civic body, nearly 20 tonnes of plastic was seized recently from six plastic manufacturing companies running in the area.

“The seized plastic will now be used in road maintenance work. We have been planning to use plastic for road works for some time,” said a senior officer from the VVCMC.

The civic body has also shut down the six units. “We have cut their electric supply and sealed their premises. They have been served stop work notices. We have also shut down over 400 shops that were continuing to use banned single-use plastic items in violation of the norms,” the senior officer said.

After the state government’s decision to ban single-use plastic items, a special cell was formed by the VVCMC to make residents aware of the types of plastic products that were prohibited, said an official.

“We had even started a helpline for people to call and ask for information. The helpline is now open for residents who want to report any violations. They can call and report about illegal trade of plastics too,” said the officer.

“We are trying to avoid plastic usage anyway in our area since it causes blockages in the drains around the cities. With the state government directive, we are actively seeking out and stopping plastic usage as

much as possible,” the official said.