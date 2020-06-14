Mumbai: Civic body screens elderly people for oxygen therapy

So far 3.44 lakh senior citizens have been screened. (File) So far 3.44 lakh senior citizens have been screened. (File)

The BMC has been screening elderly population across wards to contain mortality rate due to Covid-19. Those found with oxygen saturation levels below 95 are referred to nearest dispensary or hospital for oxygen therapy.

A common progression of the disease is lung infection that massively affects exchange of gases and causes breathlessness in Covid-19 patients. Several die due to acute respiratory failure.

The BMC began door-to-door survey to measure oxygen levels of senior citizens with pulse oximeter. So far 3.44 lakh senior citizens have been screened. L ward, comprising Kurla, has screened the maximum elderly followed by G South ward comprising Worli area which was city’s first containment zone, followed closely by K East covering Andheri and Jogeshwari East. Of the total screened, 1,898 people were found to have low oxygen levels. They were provided oxygen support.

The screening is one of the early interventions by BMC to reduce mortality. Senior citizens with co-morbidities and low oxygen levels are most prone to becoming critically ill.

Four wards— D (Malabar Hills), K West (Andheri West), A (Colaba) and B (Dongri)— have screened less than 6000 senior citizens each. Andheri West has one fifth highest case load in the city, but has screened very few senior citizens for oxygen levels.

