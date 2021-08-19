Mumbai civic body removes over 7,500 illegal banners across city in a year

More than 7,500 illegal hoardings were removed across Mumbai by the Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) over the last year.

According to BMC data, about 600 police complaints have been filed and 31 First Information Reports (FIR) concerning illegal hoardings have been registered in a year.

Data from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, shows that a total of 7,553 illegal banners and posters installed on light poles, trees, etc, were removed.

The BMC’s Law Department has filed 115 cases for violation of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act (MMC) 328, which states that civic body does not provide permission for putting up posters and banners following a Bombay High Court order in 2013.

The BMC has said that while 598 police complaints have been filed against such violations, in 31 cases First Information Report (FIRs) has been registered for putting illegal banners and posters.

The information was provided to Shiv Sena corporator Amey Ghole, who had moved a notice of motion demanding action against illegal banners and posters that are put on trees illegally. In a reply, the BMC’s Garden Department on Tuesday stated that they regularly takes action against such posters.

Officials said that police complaints are filed under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, which states that a person can be fined Rs 2,000 or face a three-month imprisonment or both. Besides, under the MMC Act, an offender can be penalised Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 for installing illegal hoardings or posters.

“Most of these banners and posters are political or birthday wishes. They are put on trees or light poles,” a BMC official said.