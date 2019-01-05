Mumbai civic body plans to modernise waste station at Mahalaxmi, cost pegged at Rs 138 crore

Written by SANJANA BHALERAO

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) now plans to modernise the refuse station at Mahalaxmi at a cost of Rs 138 crore. Modernisation of refuse station means that the garbage will be compacted before being taken to the dumping grounds. Following this, the garbage will be transported in one vehicle, instead of four.

The refuse station is the spot where localised garbage is unloaded daily from different vehicles and is loaded to bigger vehicles to be taken to the dumping ground. Under the project, the waste will be directly dumped into a hopper, then compressed and transferred to compactors that will carry it to the landfills. Currently, the capacity of the vehicle carrying garbage is 1.5 to 2.5 metric tonne. The bigger vehicles or compactors will carry 25 metric tonne of compressed garbage.

At present 550-600 metric tonne of waste is transferred daily from the site to the Deonar and Kanjurmarg dumping grounds.

The 1.5-acre landfill will also be completely closed under the project. “Because of the refuse station modernisation, fewer number of vehicles will make trips to the landfills. The refuse station will be completely closed, thus, solving the problems of birds and garbage stench in the area,” said Vishwas Shankarwar, deputy municipal commissioner, solid waste management department.

Explained Less number of vehicles required, low transportation cost Currently, there are four refuse and transfer stations in the city at Mahalaxmi, Versova, Gorai and Kurla. The modernisation of the refuse station will also be equipped to treat drain or sewage water. In addition to the problem of birds and the stench emanating from the open heaps of garbage, the move may also contribute in reducing the number of vehicles clogging the city’s streets, by reducing the number of contracted garbage collection vehicles to a fourth of its current fleet while also cutting the BMC’s garbage transportation cost.

The fully mechanised station is expected to be functional this year and will take two years for the construction work to be complete.

At present, 2,118 vehicles collect 7,200 metric tonnes of waste daily.