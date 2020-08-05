Mumbai civic body dilutes cap on high-rises on narrow roads

The policy, approved last week by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, has also lifted curbs on additional floor space index (FSI) for such developments. (Rerpesentational) The policy, approved last week by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, has also lifted curbs on additional floor space index (FSI) for such developments. (Rerpesentational)

Some of the curbs imposed on the buildable area for plots in Mumbai on the basis of road width have been relaxed.

Even as Mumbai’s Development Control and Promotion Regulations, 2034 (DCPR-2034) has advocated an minimum access of 9 m to a plot for permitting construction of high-rise buildings, a new policy has now paved way for such developments for narrower plot widths.

According to the new policy, constructions of more than 32 m in height (buildings with 10 or more storeys) are now permitted even for plots with less than 9-m frontage or access, provided that they abut a public road or a street that is at least 9 m wide.

The policy, approved last week by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, has also lifted curbs on additional floor space index (FSI) for such developments.

To decongest the city and avoid pencil-thin highrises, Mumbai’s DCPR-2034, which came into force in September 2018, has capped the building height and the FSI for plots by linking it to the width of the fronting road. Narrower the road, lesser is the vertical limit for development alongside it.

The civic body’s new policy also dilutes the FSI provisions. Accordingly, a full FSI of two that is available for cases where the fronting road is 9-m wide, will now also be given for plots that “partly abut public street or road of width 9 m or more even when the width of such abutment or approach is lesser”.

FSI, also known as Floor Area Ratio, is a development tool that defines the extent of construction permissible on a plot. It is the ratio of built-up area to the total plot area. An FSI of 2 for a building on a 5,000 sq-m plot would provide the builder a construction right of roughly 10,000 sq-m.

Announcing the policy, Chief Engineer (Development Plan) Vinod Chitore has said in a circular: “…There are several cases where plots abut public street/road but such abutments or approach roads are smaller than 9 m. There are also various cases where portions of two or more plots are combined for access to a building from a public road. In such cases, the proposals were not being processed for the lack of a policy on how to deal with such pipe accesses.”

“The civic body had received several representations in this regard from developers, architects and public representatives,” he added.

A proposal of a redevelopment project of a Santacruz-based housing society, where the plot was facing a 9.15 m existing road but had a 6.1 m wide access, had resulted in the formulation of the policy, said sources.

The civic body has, however, clarified that high-rise developments will continue to be barred if the fronting road is less than 9 m wide. For plots that abut 6 m width and the approach segments are at least 3.6 m wide, it has permitted buildings of 15 m (five storeys) to 32 m (10 storeys) in height. While relaxing the norm, BMC has imposed special conditions for fire safety for such developments. Welcoming the decision, Vilas Nagralkar, architect and member of Practicing Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association, said: “It will encourage redevelopment of smaller plots. It will especially benefit single building developments in the suburbs of Mumbai.”

A government town planner, however, said that modification should have been introduced in the form of a change to the DCPR regulations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.