Mumbai: Civic body conducts door-to-door screening at Vasai-Virar

The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has initiated door-to-door screening of the Vasai-Virar belt, which witnessed flooding last week, to prevent possible leptospirosis infection and viral waterborne ailments.

Dr Rajesh Chavan of the health department of the VVMC said over 4,000 people have been administered with prophylactic medicines to prevent infections.

“We have 200 auxiliary nurse midwifes who have been deputed with the task of screening people and conducting door-to-door awareness on waterborne infections. The awareness camps were started when water levels started receding,” said Chavan. Official data from the VVMC revealed that only one patient was diagnosed with leptospirosis last fortnight. “But the case is old and has been reported only now. The infection was not linked to flooding,” Chavan said.

Dr Varsha Shinde, health officer in Virar East, said health camps were also being held to screen floating population. “Several fire brigade officials were part of rescue operations to get residents stranded in flooded areas to safety. We have given them prophylactic as precautionary measure because they are the ones most prone to diseases,” Shinde added.

