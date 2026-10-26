BMC is moving street hawkers to Colaba market so people can walk on footpaths

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is setting up uniform stalls for hawkers at Colaba Causeway, the heritage shopping stretch near the Gateway of India, to free up its footpaths for pedestrians.

The one-kilometre stretch is home to one of the city’s best-known street markets. Most of its vendors are unlicensed, and over the years they have taken over the footpath, forcing pedestrians onto the road and adding to traffic snarls.

In November 2025, the BMC removed 67 unauthorised stalls from the stretch. Many other hawkers moved out on their own.

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The civic body will now allot dedicated stalls to 91 licensed hawkers on the Causeway. It has awarded a Rs 2.24-crore contract for the project, a civic official said.