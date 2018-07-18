Mumbai: Civic authorities distribute chlorine tablets, screen wards

The cases are mostly recorded in July when risk of water contamination is high due to monsoon. (Representational photo) The cases are mostly recorded in July when risk of water contamination is high due to monsoon. (Representational photo)

AFTER two cases of cholera were detected in the last fortnight in South Mumbai, municipal authorities have initiated a drive to distribute chlorine tablets to purify drinking water and screen neighbourhoods in the E and B wards that cover areas including Byculla, Madanpura, Mazgaon and Dongri.

A 42-year-old migrant worker was admitted in Kasturba Hospital on July 13 and tested positive for cholera bacteria after a hanging drop preparation test. The Hathi Baug resident worked in a local shop in Mazgaon and suffered acute diarrhoea after consuming suspected contaminated water or food.

According to civic officials, on July 14, a drive was conducted to screen 464 houses in Mazgaon but no other patients were found. “Even the shop’s address was untraceable. We could not collect water or food samples from the address,” said a civic official. A survey was also carried out in nearby dispensaries and private hospitals to check if any diarrhoea case has been admitted. Water supply in the area was checked and chlorine levels were found as per standards. “There was no contamination found in the water supply,” said a civic official.

Cholera, caused by contaminated drinking water, can lead to acute diarrhoea and dehydration, also including a risk of death if left untreated. According to World Health Organisation, in the first four months of 2018, 15 million doses to treat the infectious disease have already been approved worldwide.

In a second case this year in Mumbai, a Dana Bunder resident near Masjid Bunder station tested positive for cholera at the BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central. The 50-year-old labourer was admitted on June 28 with diarrhoea and was discharged on July 14. Subsequently, 1,000 chlorine tablets were distributed and water supply checked on Pune Street where the labourer lives.

“With the road digging work on for the Metro Rail, there are ruptures in several water pipelines. We are constantly tracing the source of leakage and plugging them. During the monsoons, the task is more difficult,” said a municipal official from the E Ward.

Usually, cholera cases surface in clusters due to local contamination. “These two cases are independent and do not seem related to water contamination in their locality. The bacteria may have spread through food they may have eaten outside,” said a BMC official.

At state-run JJ Hospital, Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase said not a single cholera case has been admitted so far. “Cholera deaths happen due to dehydration. If a patient comes, we maintain hydration and put the patient on fluids. Sometimes antibiotic management may be required,” he said.

The cases are mostly recorded in July when risk of water contamination is high due to monsoon. In July 2015, eight cases of cholera were recorded while in July 2016, seven such cases were found. In 2017, one case was recorded. Most cases are concentrated in South Mumbai where water supply pipes are many decades old.

According to civic officials, in 2016, two new mobile pumps for chlorination were installed in Madanpura and Saat Rasta areas. The mobile plant was used to inject chlorine into drinking water supply and in the reservoirs to kill the vibrio cholera bacteria.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App