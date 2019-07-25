Mumbai: City under water, heavy rain to continue for 2 days

AFTER A week of dry spell, Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday, which triggered waterlogging in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city and suburbs for the next two days, stating that a cyclonic circulation would bring more showers.

Private weather forecast agency, Skymet, meanwhile, said that the intensity of rainfall may go down Thursday, but moderate rain, with one or two heavy spells, are likely.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet, said westerly winds (winds from the ocean) are stronger, leading to an increase in the intensity of the rain. “We expect heavy rain on July 25 and 26. The monsoon surge is strong over south Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka and Kerala. There is a strong cyclonic circulation persisting over north Konkan and adjoining north east Arabian Sea.”

Starting Tuesday night, Colaba observatory, in a 12-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Wednesday, recorded 171 mm of rainfall. This falls under IMD’s very heavy rainfall category — between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm. Most of the rainfall was recorded after 11.30 pm on Tuesday night. In comparison, the Santacruz observatory recorded 84.2 mm till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

In seven hours alone, between 12 am and 7 am on Tuesday, Colaba recorded the highest rainfall at 166 mm, followed by automatic weather stations at Malabar hill (164 mm), eye hospital (158 mm) and C ward (152 mm). In western suburbs, the highest rainfall was recorded at Bandra AWS at 134 mm, followed by and H/west ward at 121 mm.

While the intensity of the rain has reduced over island city and suburbs, IMD has forecast intermittent rain to continue. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Wednesday, the Colaba obsevatory recorded 36.8 mm and Santacruz 29.2 mm.

The heavy downpour caused traffic jams across the city and overnight rain in undated several areas, including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar. After SV Road at Malad was flooded, the Malad subway was closed for a few hours on Wednesday afternoon.

Eight persons were injured after three cars collided in suburban Andheri due to poor visibility. Six incidents of tree fall and 14 short circuit incidents were also reported. A landslide destroyed 8-10 empty huts in Ghatkopar’s Asalfa village.

In Nerul, a Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMC) bus got stuck near Uran phata due to waterlogging. “We immediately sent another bus. The driver and conductor of the stranded bus helped passengers get out using the emergency exit, as the doors of the bus had jammed. All 46 passengers were rescued and sent on their way in the other bus,” said an NMMC official.

The Sion-Panvel highway was waterlogged too, and several trucks had trouble navigating on the road. “Why do we pay taxes if the road is in shambles?” asked Rajesh Navikar, a resident of Panvel, who was stuck on the road for over two hours.

In Vasai-Virar, almost all low-lying regions reported severe waterlogging. “The area has witnessed 174 mm of rainfall alone on Wednesday. There is waterlogging on Ambadi Road, near the station and other areas, but water hasn’t reached the houses yet. Slowly, the water is receding. However, continuous rainfall is slowing the water outflow from drains,” said Baliram Pawar, Commissioner of the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation.

In Thane, waterlogging was reported near the station and other areas. “The nullahs are choked and some of the water from the nullahs is flowing back on the roads. The water is knee-deep in certain areas, impeding traffic movement,” said Brijesh Yadav, a Thane resident.

Officials from the Thane collector’s office said the area recorded over a 100 mm of rainfall.