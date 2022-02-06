Mumbai city sees drop in fresh Covid-19 cases, test positivity rate

After recording more than 800 new cases two days in a row, the number of daily Covid-19 infections dropped to 643 in Mumbai on Saturday. Compared to Thursday, when 36,082 tests were conducted, the number of tests conducted in the city in the last 24 hours stood at 43,925.

The test positivity rate (TPR) dropped to 1.4 per cent from Thursday’s 2.29 per cent.

Presently, there are a total of 6,367 active Covid cases in Mumbai. Out of the 23,429 beds earmarked for Covid patients, 1,558 are occupied. Out of the 643 new cases on Saturday, 92 required hospitalisations. Out of these, 18 needed oxygen support beds. As on Saturday, there were only three sealed buildings in the city.

With the gradual drop, the active cases in the state also dropped from 2,44,344 on January 29 to 1,33,655 on February 5. On Saturday, 11,394 new Covid-19 cases were reported across the state along with 68 deaths. A day prior, the state had recorded 13,840 new cases.