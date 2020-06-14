Mumbai: City receives moderate rain

The Met department said parts of North Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Mumbai will receive overnight showers. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre/File) The Met department said parts of North Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Mumbai will receive overnight showers. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre/File)

Southwest monsoon will make an onset in the city Sunday and cover the rest of Maharashtra over the next 24 hours, the IMD said Saturday, even as parts of Mumbai and its suburbs received moderate rainfall on the day. Mild showers were witnessed in Kurla, Chembur, Borivali, Dahisar and parts of Navi Mumbai, including Vashi and Kharghar.

At 5.30 pm on the day, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, had issued warning forecasting “thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, intense spells of rain and gusty wind, with speed reaching 30-40 kmph,” at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Hingoli, Parbhani and Jalna in the next few hours. The Met department said parts of North Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Mumbai will receive overnight showers.

Between 8.30 am and 5:30 pm Saturday, the Colaba weather station recorded 1.5 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz bureau reported 2.1 mm rainfall during the same period. Meanwhile, a person died and three others were injured after their four-wheeler rammed into a tree in Thane due to heavy rain, Kapurbawdi Senior Inspector A Deshmukh said. “We have not been able to identify the victims yet,” Deshmukh said.

