Mumbai: City gets its first heavy rain this month

AFTER A dry weather spell, Monday night and Tuesday morning witnessed the first heavy rainfall for the month of August.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 123.6 mm of rainfall, categorised as “very heavy”. Over 100 mm of rain was recorded in six hours from 2.30 am.

Since August 1, Mumbai has recorded light to moderate rainfall every day. Since late Monday, the city has been recording intermittent intense spells of rain.

The past 24 hours were the first heavy spell this month. While the total rainfall recorded this month is 266.2 mm till now, the average rainfall for August is 560.8 mm.

According to the 24-hour forecast issued at 2 pm on Tuesday, moderate to heavy rain is likely in the city and suburbs, with possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places. Occasional strong wind reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are very likely in the next 24 hours.

Mumbai and Thane are very likely to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday, with a reduction thereafter. Light to moderate rain is forecast till the end of this week for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri are very likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Heavy rainfall, coupled with strong wind, lashed Mumbai and its suburbs through Monday night, leading to flooding in some low-lying areas.

Wind speed between 6 kmph and 24 kmph was recorded through Tuesday. The normal wind speed for Mumbai during heavy rain days is between 25 kmph and 30 kmph.

Local trains and buses were delayed owing to early morning heavy rainfall, although no services were cancelled.

Heavy rainfall also brought down the temperature in the city.

The day or maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded two degrees below normal at 27.7 degrees Celsius. Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Konkan recorded over 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.