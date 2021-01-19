Mumbai: City doctor suffers ‘adverse reaction’ after vaccine shot

Across Maharashtra, over 280 cases of adverse events have been noticed post immunisation on January 16. (Representational)

A city doctor was admitted in the intensive care unit of the V N Desai Hospital on Sunday after he suffered dizziness, lose motions, fever, dehydration and weakness following vaccination against Covid-19.

Dr Jairaj Acharya, attached with the V N Desai Hospital, had taken his vaccine shot in the hospital itself on January 16 in the first round of immunisation rollout. VN Desai is one of the 10 designated centres for vaccination in Mumbai. Within 24 hours, Acharya suffered an adverse event, following immunisation. He complained of fever and dizziness and was rushed to the VN Desai Hospital, where he remains in ICU care. A source from the hospital said “he was quite unwell” when admitted.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said Acharya was admitted in the ICU as precautionary measure. While doctors confirmed he suffered an adverse reaction linked with the vaccination, they said his condition was stable. “He is… getting discharged by Tuesday morning,” Kakani said.

Across Maharashtra, over 280 cases of adverse events have been noticed post immunisation on January 16. When contacted, Dr Acharya said he was fine and recovering. Assuring that the vaccine is safe, Acharya told The Indian Express, “There is no need to be scared (of vaccination). I will get discharged tomorrow (on Tuesday).”