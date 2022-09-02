scorecardresearch
Mumbai city collectorate strongroom to store EVMs

The Mumbai city collectorate is constructing a strongroom for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used during elections. The Rs 76.77 crore project is coming up on a 3,846 sq metre plot in the revenue division of Wadala salt pans.

City collector Rajiv Nivatkar said, “We have ten assembly constituencies in the island city district. As per the Centre’s guidelines, each district must have its own godown. Hence, we are constructing one at Wadala.’’

Till now, EVMs were requisitioned from outside and stored at schools in the city after votes were cast. Once the counting process was completed, they would be sent back to the state from where they were procured. The strongroom will also have a training centre and also a counting centre, an official said.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 12:27:31 am
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

