Mumbai: Major fire at City Centre mall, 3,500 residents evacuated from adjacent building

Two firemen were injured were injured during operations and were admitted to J J Hospital.

Mumbai City Centre mall fire: Two firemen were injured in a major blaze that broke out at City Centre Mall in central Mumbai late on Thursday. The fire was declared as a “brigade call” as all the engines from across the city were rushed to the spot.

All those present inside the mall were safely evacuated. Around 3,500 residents of a neighbouring 55-storey Orchid Enclave were shifted as a precautionary measure.

The fire, which erupted on the second floor, also spread to the third floor of the mall. As many as 24 fire engines and 16 jumbo water tankers were rushed to the spot.

At least 250 officers, including chief fire officer, and firemen are presently at the site.

The fire, which erupted on the second floor, also spread to the third floor of the mall.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward officials, the fire broke out at a shop on the second floor. Due to the thick smoke that had engulfed the area, the firemen had to open the widows of the mall to gain access to the shop.

The incident also resulted in traffic disruptions as both sides of Belasis road were shut for vehicular movement.

Among the injured fire personnel, Shamrao Jalan Banjara was admitted to the hospital due to suffocation. His condition is now stable, a disaster management official said.

Ramesh Prabhakar Chaugule, on the other hand, sustained injuries on his right hand. Both the firemen have been treated and discharged from the hospital.

