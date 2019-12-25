Mumbai: City breathes ‘poor’ air for third day in a row, BKC in ‘very poor’ category

A cloudy day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran) A cloudy day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Mumbai recorded ‘poor’ air quality for the third consecutive day, with Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping to 211 on Tuesday afternoon. Of the 10 locations where System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) measures AQI, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) remained the most polluted with ‘very poor’ air quality at 301, officials said.

BKC was followed by Malad (281), Mazgaon (257), Andheri (237) and Borivali (209). ‘Moderate’ AQI was recorded in Colaba and Bhandup, even as cloudy conditions prevailed for the larger part of the day. For Christmas, the India Meteorolo-gical Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy sky for Mumbai and its adjoining areas.

An AQI from 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. An AQI above 500 falls in ‘severe plus’ category.

According to officials, as winter sets in, concentration of particulate matter in the air rises. As lower temperatures cause pollutants to get trapped closer to the Earth’s surface, they said, it leads to an increase in pollution levels.

On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded maximum temperature at 32.6 degrees. After the minimum temperature slipped below 20 degrees last week, Santacruz observatory Tuesday recorded a minimum of 22.3 degree, while the Colaba office recorded 23 degrees.

