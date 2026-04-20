‘Corporators should be encouraged to use metro, buses’: Mumbai citizens’ group writes to civic chief after BJP proposes new parking lot

Days after the ruling BJP proposed the construction of a dedicated parking facility for the corporators of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a citizens’ group has written to the civic administration stating that corporators should instead be encouraged to use the metro or bus services.

The group has also opposed the BMC’s reported proposal to construct a dedicated Gymkhana for IAS officials on salt-pan land in Wadala.

The BJP’s move came after 20 corporators were penalised by the traffic department for parking their vehicles on the main road outside civic headquarters.

In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, NGO Conservation Action Trust said, “We understand from recent news reports that there is a move to convert the existing BMC Gymkhana opposite CSMT to a new meeting hall with parking for corporators. Assuming that the news reports are factually correct, we would suggest that the Gymkhana should be improved and made available not just to BMC staff but also to government staffers so that the utilisation improves.”