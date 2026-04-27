Days after Mumbai Circoloco called off, Maharashtra prepares SOP for live events

Currently, organisers of live events need to obtain permissions from approximately 10 to 15 different authorities, including fire services, police and traffic management authorities. (Image generated by AI)

Amid the chatter surrounding the cancellation of Circoloco’s India debut, work is underway to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for organising big-ticket live events seamlessly in Maharashtra. A state government resolution has stated that a committee comprising 24 representatives from government departments and live event organisers will prepare an SOP for a one-window approval for such events. The Director General of Information and Public Relations will head this panel.

The government resolution says that the state will approve an “effective and industry-friendly” SOP for permissions and other logistics to organise live concerts and events. This SOP will be in sync with the Centre’s guidelines for organising live events, currently in the works.