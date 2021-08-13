Mumbai: CIDCO to launch online registration of housing scheme for ‘Covid Warriors’ on August 15

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) said Friday it will launch the online application registration of its special Housing Scheme for Covid Warriors and Uniformed Personnel on August 15.

Under this scheme, 4,488 houses will be made available at five nodes of Navi Mumbai for ‘Covid Warriors’ and uniformed personnel.

The houses will be located in Taloja, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Ghansoli and Dronagiri nodes.

According to a government resolution dated May 29, 2020, staff of various government departments can avail the benefits of this scheme. The beneficiaries include staff of government departments concerned with patient survey, patient tracking, prevention, testing, treatment and support activities, Covid-related healthworkers and other staff (district administration, police, home guards, anganwadi workers, finance and treasury, food and civil supplies, water supply and sanitation, house-to-house survey assignment employees of various departments etc) as well as all contractual/ outsourced/ daily wages/ad-hoc/ honorarium-based staff who were deployed for Covid-related duties.

“Covid Warriors have been tackling the adverse situation of pandemic…We highly appreciate their hard work…Along with Covid Warriors, their family’s contribution also holds prominence in the fight against Covid-19. They have protected our present so it is our duty to secure their future. So, CIDCO will launch the housing scheme under the guidance of the state government to express gratitude towards humanity and the determination of Covid Warriors,” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, VC and MD of CIDCO.