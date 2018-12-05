Mumbai: CIDCO mobility plan to improve connectivity

NAVI Mumbai town planner City Industrial and Development Corporation (CIDCO) is working on a mobility plan to improve connectivity to Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA). Carriageways that can improve inter-city commute between Navi Mumbai and Pune, Goa or Alibaug are expected to be part of the plan.

NAINA, which comprises 270 villages in the talukas of Karjat, Thane and Panvel, is projected to be the hub for education, medical and information technology services. The CIDCO, which is a special planning authority, had prepared a blueprint for NAINA, which would be spread over 600 sq km.

Last month, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had hinted at working on an integrated mobility plan to improve the commute to Navi Mumbai.

“Transportation is a key to development, and since NAINA is much bigger than Mumbai, we would proceed in a planned manner for an integrated development plan, an integrated mobility plan is necessary,” he had said.

According to CIDCO, consultant LEE Associates is conducting a study to understand the plan. The report is set to be out in four months. “With the development of Navi Mumbai International Airport, we are looking at alternative ways to ease congestion to NAINA. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is developing the multi-modal corridor to connect Virar and Alibaug. In the mobility plan, we plan to connect NAINA with the corridor so that commuters from Alibaug and Pune can easily enter the city,” a CIDCO official said.

Explained The goal: To fast track growth in development hub In the past decade, Navi Mumbai has seen rapid development of commercial outlets which has, in turn, encouraged its residential demand. Important projects, including Navi Mumbai International Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport Notified Area and the upcoming special economic zone in Ulwe have also underlined the need for enhanced connectivity to the satellite town. At present, the Sion-Panvel Expressway and the Harbor and Trans-Harbor line on the Central Railway connect residents of Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. The mobility plan is likely to offer seamless connectivity to commuters traveling from Pune, Goa and Alibaug to Navi Mumbai. Improved connectivity is also aimed at making residential properties in Navi Mumbai attractive to homebuyers and not just those looking to invest in real estate or weekend homes.

A six lane-carriageway, which will reserve a lane for the Bus Rapid Transit System, is being planned. “As the study is still being carried out, not much can be said. When the plan is ready, commuters would be able to directly commute to Alibaug and Pune without having to enter Navi Mumbai. This will ease the commute,” said Lokesh Chandra, CIDCO Managing Director.

Besides, CIDCO is also working on three Metro corridors — Belapur-Pendhar, Pendhar-Taloja and Taloja- Khandeshwar — to ease connectivity to the Navi Mumbai area. Senior officials said that till the Metro lines are constructed, the carriageways will ease off traffic from the existing roads.

Further, the CIDCO is working on transit-oriented development, wherein nearly 90,000 homes shall be built near railway and Metro stations. The homes will be built around the stations in Juinagar, Sanpada, Kharkopar and Bamandongri. Both economically weaker sections and lower income groups are expected to be benefited.