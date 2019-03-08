Mumbai: CIDCO issues tender, work expected to start in October

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Thursday issued tender for the second coastal road in Navi Mumbai, which will link Kharghar to Belapur and also provide access to the proposed international airport in Navi Mumbai.

A senior CIDCO official said construction of the 9.8-km road is expected to start by October. The winning bidder will have to complete the project in 36 months. A six-month grace period will be given as the project still awaits environment clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF).

CIDCO is also planning another coastal road in Navi Mumbai, which will connect JNPT with Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) as well as the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

In order to take care of nodal traffic, a service road has also been proposed alongside.

Chandra told The Indian Express, “Today we floated tenders for both the coastal roads in Navi Mumbai. One will have a length of 9.8 km and connect Belapur to Kharghar. The project’s estimated cost is Rs 273 crore. The other coastal road will have a length of 5.8 km and estimated to cost Rs 790 crore.”