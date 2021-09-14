Mumbai: CID seeks help of local police to execute Param Bir warrant

The state CID has written to the Malabar Hill police seeking help of two officials from the police station for executing a bailable warrant to IPS officer Param Bir Singh. The Mumbai residence of the former Mumbai police commissioner falls in the jurisdiction of Malabar Hill police station.

A letter by a CID SP to Malabar Hill police senior inspector has sought the help of two policemen to serve the warrant at Param Bir Singh’s residence. Singh, however, is believed to be in Chandigarh and a separate team will be headed there to execute the warrant if he is not found in Mumbai.

The Chandiwal Commission had on September 7 issued a bailable warrant against Singh for not appearing before the Commission for deposition. CID is executing the warrant.

In case of a bailable warrant, the police has to arrest the person mentioned in the warrant. However, unlike a non-bailable warrant, in this case the person can execute a bond with sufficient sureties that he will appear before the court on the date and time mentioned in the warrant. In this case, the police do not need to arrest him.

The Chandiwal Commission had been set up by the state government to conduct an inquiry into allegations made by Singh in a letter to the CM against former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. In the past when Singh did not turn up, the Commission had imposed costs on him.

There have also been FIRs registered against Singh in the state on charges of extortion.