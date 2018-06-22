Mumbai: Churchgate residents say receiving muddy water supply

Residents had also been complaining of a foul stench emanating from the Metro site Residents had also been complaining of a foul stench emanating from the Metro site

For the sixth time since August last year, residents of a few buildings in Churchgate have raised concerns over the construction of Metro 3 and BMC’s water pipelines, alleging that their water supply has turned “muddy”.

Alleging that the problem started when the Metro 3 construction work began, the residents have written to the BMC stating that it must act. They have alleged that a polymer used by Metro contractors during piling work had contaminated the water supply last August. Now, the worn out pipelines have made way for multiple leakages through which muck have entered.

“Our health and lives are at risk here. Once bacteria enters the human gut, it can cause long-term damage. Many of us at Moti Mahal have complained of falling ill after consuming this water,” said Ashwin Nagpal, resident of Moti Mahal building. Nagpal has written to the BMC, MMRC and even the L&T over the issue.

Residents had also been complaining of a foul stench emanating from the Metro site. “The BMC ward office has informed us that the contamination is not due to Metro construction this time, but multiple leakages in the water pipelines,” Nagpal said.

Ketan Mehta, a resident of Lotus Court, said: “The MMRC contractors broke the water supply pipe last August… that’s when we started receiving muddy water. We had initially suspected that sewage water was getting mixed with the supply. Then we realised that the chemical they were using was also getting mixed in our water. The matter was resolved then but it was not a permanent solution.”

“This is the sixth time that we have faced such a problem. Now, with the onset of the monsoon and the ongoing Metro 3 work, BMC will not be able to resolve the matter.”

A staff of contractor L&T-STEC (Joint-Venture) said the water supply pipe is cracked and has multiple leakages through which muck enters the pipeline. An employee, requesting anonymity, said: “The supply was not contaminated by sewage water, but muck. As far as the contamination by polymer is concerned, it might be possible that some traces have entered the supply, but it’s unlikely to lead to contamination of water again and again. The cracks in the pipeline is the issue.”

Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of A ward (Churchgate, Fort, Colaba), said: “The pipeline from Nariman Point that supplies water to housing societies in Churchgate has worn out. There are multiple leakages at several places and we are trying to address the issue. It will take some time. But the issue will be resolved permanently.”

