Mumbai: Estranged husband stabs woman at Churchgate railway station, arrested

A 49-year-old man has been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly stabbing his 45-year-old estranged wife with a knife twice at the Churchgate railway station in Maharashtra’s Mumbai city Sunday over a marital dispute.

The GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPG) personnel, who were at the spot, rushed the woman who was bleeding profusely to the nearby GT hospital which saved her live.

The incident took place around 3 pm when the victim Hema Naik was waiting for a train on platform number 4. Naik was returning to her home in Palghar when suddenly her estranged husband Roshan Naik, a welder by profession, came there and stabbed her twice in the stomach.

“She was shifted to JJ hospital from GT hospital where she underwent a surgery. She is out of danger and the accused was produced before a magistrate court and is in police custody,” said Vijay Tayade, senior inspector of Churchgate GRP.

Hours before the murder attempt, the victim and the accused had been to Colaba to attend the ritual of a family member, who had died. During the event, Naik was slapped twice by the victim’s brother-in-law over a minor altercation and because of his behaviour towards his estranged wife. The police suspect this may have triggered the murder attempt.

The couple got married two decades ago and have two children. A year after their marriage, Naik started doubting his wife’s character and harassed her physically as well as mentally.

Their families tried to make peace but Naik kept abusing her physically. She finally approached the Palghar police and complained against him and moved out from his home six months ago with their kids and started living separately in another locality in Palghar.