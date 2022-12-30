scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Mumbai church gets ‘terror threat’, followed by apology on behalf of ‘mentally ill child’

A case of public mischief in a religious place has been registered on a plaint from the Mount Mary church.

Based on a complaint from Mount Mary church, the Bandra police registered a case under section 505 (3) of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown person. (PTI)
Mumbai church gets 'terror threat', followed by apology on behalf of 'mentally ill child'
Police have registered an FIR after the Mount Mary church in Bandra allegedly received a “terror-threat” email warning of an attack by the Lashkar-e-Taiba. However, it was followed by an email claiming that the earlier one was sent by a child suffering from mental illness.

Based on a complaint from the church, the Bandra police registered a case under section 505 (3) [public mischief in a religious place] of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown person.

A police officer said it was on Wednesday that a church official received the “threat” email, where the sender claimed to be from the terrorist organisation. It was sent around 7pm. Soon the official received another email, which said, “I am sorry for the mental instability of my child.”

The church then informed the Mumbai police, following which the local Bandra police registered the first information report. “We have sought technical help from the cyber police to trace the email address,” a police officer said.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 21:38 IST
