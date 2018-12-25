Toggle Menu
Mumbai: Christmas tree made of recycled plastic bottles

It's a 'green' Christmas at St Michael's Church in Mahim. A 12-foot Christmas tree, a recycling marvel, made of 500- discarded plastic bottles stands near the church's entrance, at the LJ Road-Mahim Causeway intersection.

A 12-foot Christmas tree, a recycling marvel, made of 500- discarded plastic bottles stands near the church's entrance, at the LJ Road-Mahim Causeway intersection.

By Sharon Thomas

It’s a ‘green’ Christmas at St Michael’s Church in Mahim. A 12-foot Christmas tree, a recycling marvel, made of 500- discarded plastic bottles stands near the church’s entrance, at the LJ Road-Mahim Causeway intersection.

“It took us a week to put up this ‘greener’ tree at the entrance,” said Deacon Ashwin Castellino, who is leading the church’s youth in the initiative. “The project was inspired by Cardinal Oswald Gracias’s message for a Green Diocese,” says Rita D’Sa, president, Bombay Catholic Sabha. The youth at the church have also designed a large crib with an inter-religious theme. Jesus’s manger, as seen at St Michael’s, is located in the centre of the Mahim locality. Miniatures of a railway station, playground, mosque and a temple adore its background.

 

