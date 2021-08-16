Mumbai: Chota Shakeel’s brother booked for ‘threatening’ developer

The Mumbai crime branch on Saturday booked gangster Chota Shakeel’s brother Anwar and arrested two other persons for allegedly threatening a developer from western suburbs.

The arrested persons have been identified as Arbaz Shaikh and Kamran Sayyed.

An officer from the Anti Extortion Cell said, “An area in Oshiwara has been under redevelopment since 2016. Shaikh claims that he and his relatives own six houses in the area. However, as per documents available, he has only one house, due to which there is a dispute between the developer and Shaikh.”

As the developer was not agreeing to his demands, he recently approached Anwar through Sayyed and asked him to threaten the developer.

“Anwar has been calling and threatening the developer for two months. Anwar instructed him to resolve the matter as per Shaikh’s demands,” said an officer, adding that the developer approached them and lodged a complaint.

A case was registered under section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Subsequently, a team consisting of API Sushil Wanjari, API Arun Thorat and PSI Lembhe led by Inspector Yogesh Chavan laid a trap and apprehended the two accused. They were produced in court on Sunday.