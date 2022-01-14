In Mumbai, slow progress in vaccinating children against Covid-19

The vaccination of children between the ages of 15 to 17 is going slow, shows data of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In last 10 days, only about 12 per cent of eligible population has been vaccinated.

According to data from the civic body, there are about nine lakh children in the age group of 15 years to 17 years in Mumbai. Of these, so far, 1.08 lakh children have been inoculated. Data shows that 95,441 were vaccinated at BMC centres, 9,359 in private hospitals, and 3,580 in state government-run centres as of Wednesday.

The vaccination drive for children started on January 3.

Due to the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has shut down the schools, colleges and coaching classes till February 15.

Also read | Maharashtra seeks 90 lakh vaccine doses from Centre; Uddhav skips meeting citing health

Officials said very few children are showing up for vaccination. The BMC had set a target of completing both doses of vaccination of all nine lakh children by February, but this will be difficult to achieve given the poor response.

To ramp up vaccinations, the BMC has decided to set up camps in schools and colleges once they reopen.